Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,820 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 73,487 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,392,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFGC opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $52.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

