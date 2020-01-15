Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

NYSE GM opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. General Motors’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

