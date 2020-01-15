Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 469 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $89.03. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.