Insider Buying: CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) CEO Buys 6,631 Shares of Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) CEO Geert R. Kersten bought 6,631 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,589.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,671,105.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CEL-SCI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

