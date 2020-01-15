Michael E. Gioja Sells 17,881 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

