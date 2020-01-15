Michael E. Gioja Sells 17,881 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.