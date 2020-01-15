Joseph Zimmel Sells 2,622 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $704,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:FDS opened at $268.18 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.94 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.74.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 target price on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 181,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,704,000 after purchasing an additional 116,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,935 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.