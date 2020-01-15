Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,563,000.00 in Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $4,563,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 22,771 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $360,920.35.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 400,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 5,487 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $103,978.65.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,824,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,788,000. VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,033,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,294,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIST. Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

