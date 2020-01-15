Insider Selling: Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.60, for a total value of C$258,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,212,640.

Shares of ENGH stock opened at C$51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 52 week low of C$30.97 and a 52 week high of C$52.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.10.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.