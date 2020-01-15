Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Michael E. Gioja Sells 50,088 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PAYX stock opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $88.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
