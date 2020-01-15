Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Michael E. Gioja Sells 50,088 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $88.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in Paychex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

