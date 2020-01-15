Bevan Slattery Sells 544,000 Shares of Superloop Ltd (ASX:SLC) Stock

Superloop Ltd (ASX:SLC) insider Bevan Slattery sold 544,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.65), for a total value of A$500,480.00 ($354,950.35).

Superloop stock opened at A$0.90 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Superloop Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of A$1.90 ($1.35). The company has a market cap of $293.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.08.

Superloop Company Profile

Superloop Limited engages in the design, construction, development, and operation of independent telecommunications infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers network solutions for wholesale, enterprise, and channel customers. It is also involved in the operation of a fixed wireless broadband network; and provision of cloud and managed IT services for corporate customers, as well as cyber safety and security services.

