Bevan Slattery Sells 544,000 Shares of Superloop Ltd (ASX:SLC) Stock

Superloop Ltd (ASX:SLC) insider Bevan Slattery sold 544,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.65), for a total value of A$500,480.00 ($354,950.35).
Superloop stock opened at A$0.90 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Superloop Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of A$1.90 ($1.35). The company has a market cap of $293.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.08.
Superloop Company Profile
