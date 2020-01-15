Insider Selling: Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Senior Officer Sells C$231,504.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Clynton R. Nauman sold 84,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$231,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,336,936 shares in the company, valued at C$6,379,835.28.

Clynton R. Nauman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Clynton R. Nauman sold 110,000 shares of Alexco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total transaction of C$334,400.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.91. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $267.04 million and a PE ratio of -79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bevan Slattery Sells 544,000 Shares of Superloop Ltd Stock
Bevan Slattery Sells 544,000 Shares of Superloop Ltd Stock
Insider Selling: Alexco Resource Corp. Senior Officer Sells C$231,504.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Alexco Resource Corp. Senior Officer Sells C$231,504.00 in Stock
Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 150 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust Stock
Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 150 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust Stock
Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 50,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. Stock
Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 50,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. Stock
Hamilton Thorne Ltd Director Sells C$47,632.00 in Stock
Hamilton Thorne Ltd Director Sells C$47,632.00 in Stock
Robert J. Potter Sells 21,300 Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd Stock
Robert J. Potter Sells 21,300 Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report