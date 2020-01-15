Insider Selling: Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Senior Officer Sells C$231,504.00 in Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Clynton R. Nauman sold 84,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$231,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,336,936 shares in the company, valued at C$6,379,835.28.

Clynton R. Nauman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Clynton R. Nauman sold 110,000 shares of Alexco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total transaction of C$334,400.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.91. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $267.04 million and a PE ratio of -79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.