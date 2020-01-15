Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 150 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $809.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,392.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $804.90 per share, with a total value of $120,735.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $819.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $803.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,035.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $784.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,845.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $788.34 per share, with a total value of $6,306.72.

On Friday, December 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $765.92 per share, with a total value of $31,402.72.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $708.12 per share, with a total value of $29,032.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 47 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $695.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,667.35.

On Friday, December 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $683.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,354.40.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $675.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.80.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $799.45 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $565.10 and a 52-week high of $915.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $737.99 and a 200-day moving average of $691.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. ValuEngine lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price target on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

