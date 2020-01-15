Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 50,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,047.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00.
  • On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.
  • On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.
  • On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $965.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bevan Slattery Sells 544,000 Shares of Superloop Ltd Stock
Bevan Slattery Sells 544,000 Shares of Superloop Ltd Stock
Insider Selling: Alexco Resource Corp. Senior Officer Sells C$231,504.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Alexco Resource Corp. Senior Officer Sells C$231,504.00 in Stock
Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 150 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust Stock
Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 150 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust Stock
Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 50,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. Stock
Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 50,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. Stock
Hamilton Thorne Ltd Director Sells C$47,632.00 in Stock
Hamilton Thorne Ltd Director Sells C$47,632.00 in Stock
Robert J. Potter Sells 21,300 Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd Stock
Robert J. Potter Sells 21,300 Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report