Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 50,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,047.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $965.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

