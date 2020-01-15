Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Sells C$47,632.00 in Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Dean Paul Gendron sold 45,800 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$47,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$201,793.28.

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. Hamilton Thorne Ltd has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of $140.32 million and a PE ratio of 52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

