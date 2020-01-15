Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Sells C$47,632.00 in Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Dean Paul Gendron sold 45,800 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$47,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$201,793.28.
Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. Hamilton Thorne Ltd has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of $140.32 million and a PE ratio of 52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
