Robert J. Potter Sells 21,300 Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Robert J. Potter sold 21,300 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$23,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,627.30.

Shares of CVE:HTL opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. Hamilton Thorne Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.86 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.96. The company has a market cap of $140.32 million and a PE ratio of 52.27.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

