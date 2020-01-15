Robert J. Potter Sells 21,300 Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Robert J. Potter sold 21,300 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$23,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,627.30.
Shares of CVE:HTL opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. Hamilton Thorne Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.86 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.96. The company has a market cap of $140.32 million and a PE ratio of 52.27.
About Hamilton Thorne
