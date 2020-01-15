Insider Buying: Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Insider Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,472.00 ($13,100.71).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Robert Luciano acquired 25,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$56,975.00 ($40,407.80).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$23,180.00 ($16,439.72).

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,200.00 ($16,453.90).

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano bought 15,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,800.00 ($24,680.85).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,200.00 ($16,453.90).

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano bought 40,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$91,280.00 ($64,737.59).

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Luciano purchased 33,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$75,900.00 ($53,829.79).

On Friday, November 29th, Robert Luciano purchased 50,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$115,000.00 ($81,560.28).

Shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock opened at A$2.30 ($1.63) on Wednesday. Vgi Partners Asian has a 12 month low of A$2.25 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of A$2.52 ($1.79).

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

