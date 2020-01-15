Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Sells 99 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 99 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $14,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michele O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Friday, January 3rd, Michele O’connor sold 69 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $9,740.04.

Shares of VEEV opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $97.60 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 119.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.28.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.