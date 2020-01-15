Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $866,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 166,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 394,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,611 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $233,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

