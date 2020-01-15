Webster Bank N. A. Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

