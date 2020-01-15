Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 30.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 12,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 3.4% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $64.92.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,965.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,157,220 shares of company stock worth $135,771,433. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

