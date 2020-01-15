Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,421 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after purchasing an additional 385,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,603,974,000 after purchasing an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.44. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $160.73. The firm has a market cap of $1,246.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

