Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust alerts:

BKK stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.