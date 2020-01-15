First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,651 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 9.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,180,000 after purchasing an additional 483,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 468,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,710,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cinemark by 3,032.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 344,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 333,668 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

NYSE:CNK opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

