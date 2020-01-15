Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $61,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $63,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 537.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $1,369,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $5,524,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,524,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,760 shares of company stock valued at $60,558,282 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $79.85 and a 12 month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

