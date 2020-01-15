Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 65 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

CRM stock opened at $182.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $89,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,741 shares of company stock worth $65,021,287 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

