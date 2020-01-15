Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Position Increased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,459,000 after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 65,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Shares of SPG opened at $147.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.84 and its 200-day moving average is $152.29.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

