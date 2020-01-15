Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Lowered by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

