D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 17.2% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,979 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 628,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $95.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Group downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

