Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,428,000 after buying an additional 2,287,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after buying an additional 1,909,769 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,736,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16,479.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 490,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after buying an additional 487,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,680,000 after buying an additional 479,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

