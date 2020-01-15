6 Meridian Purchases 9,734 Shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $9,308,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 19.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 290,984 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the third quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the third quarter worth about $550,000.

WIW opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

