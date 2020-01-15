Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 163 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $372.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.97. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $268.81 and a twelve month high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

