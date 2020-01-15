Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,913,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the period.

IYF opened at $138.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.47. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.98 and a fifty-two week high of $139.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5358 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

