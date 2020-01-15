Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in R1 RCM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $6,575,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 23.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,996 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 243.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,018 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 47,504 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. R1 RCM Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

