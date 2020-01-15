Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 49,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Intel by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 30,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 760,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.66.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

