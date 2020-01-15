Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15,837.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 256,569 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Workday by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 121.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 88.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

In other Workday news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $558,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 774,901 shares of company stock worth $127,914,768. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.93 and its 200-day moving average is $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of -147.52 and a beta of 1.49. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $151.06 and a 52 week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

