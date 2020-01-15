Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $96.37 and a 1 year high of $130.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.