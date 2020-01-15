Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,126 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $30,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.