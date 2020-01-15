PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $256.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.99. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $159.12 and a one year high of $259.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

