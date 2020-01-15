American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock Holdings Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 441,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 98,904 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 329.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 365,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 32.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $467,351.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

