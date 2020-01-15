Centre Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.