IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,110 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after buying an additional 51,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $112.47. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

