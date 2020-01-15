Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 117,096 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,096 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nomad Foods by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,897,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,775,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,009,000 after purchasing an additional 638,663 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,536,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,158,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,462,000 after purchasing an additional 277,208 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,988 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE NOMD opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. Nomad Foods Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

