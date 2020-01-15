Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPY. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $327.42 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $257.81 and a twelve month high of $328.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

