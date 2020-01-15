iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Raised by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $137.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1535 dividend. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.