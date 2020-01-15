United Services Automobile Association Sells 9,038 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 309,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

