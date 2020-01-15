IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.63 Million Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $158,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,764,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,110. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of -0.02. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. B. Riley upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

