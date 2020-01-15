Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 487,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 88,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 15,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 640,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,715,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

