First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,663 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $243.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.51 and a fifty-two week high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.37.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.