Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $299.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The company has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

