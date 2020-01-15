Sabal Trust CO Has $31.88 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 82,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

